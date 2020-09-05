The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week. All information is provided to the Progress by the police
department.
These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Aug. 28 - Sept. 3
Driving while intoxicated was reported at the intersection of Kelly and Jackson streets. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of North Jackson street. According to a police report, an unknown suspect forced entry into a non-residence.
Burglary was reported in 300 block of Brookside Drive. According to a police report an unknown suspect forced entry into a non-residence.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at the intersection of Kelly and Jackson Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Theft was reported at Family Dollar Store, 107 Alexander Blvd. The suspect is listed as an Alto woman.
Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Holloway Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Fraud – identity theft was reported at Walgreens, 1329 S. Jackson St. The victim is listed as a Flint woman. An investigation is ongoing.
A possession of controlled substance and public intoxication were reported at UT Health – Jacksonville, 501 S. Ragsdale St. Jacksonville man was charged.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North Bolton Street. The victim is a Jacksonville man.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of College Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Obstructing police and controlled substances we reported at the intersection of Ragsdale and Jackson streets. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Commerce Street. Objects were taken from a yard/property.
Theft was reported at Bobby's Tire, 302 N. Jackson St. An unknown suspect took items from a vehicle of a Jacksonville man.
Theft was reported in the 900 block on Burleson Street. No other information was provided.
Assault was reported in the 700 block of Tyler Street. No other information was provided.
Burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Bolton Street. No other formation was available.
Assault was reported on College Avenue. No other information was available.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 700 block of Travis Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Driving while intoxicated – third or more offense was reported at in the 1700 block of Bolton Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Burglary was reported at Donut Palace, 1519 S. Jackson St. A suspect forced entry into the business, according to police reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.