The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department.
These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
July 1-8
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Corner Market North, 202 N. Jackson St. A Seminole man who was charged also was found to have warrants.
Assault causes bodily injury/family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Kirkwood Lane. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Assault was reported at Mission Village Apartments, 417 Frankston St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Obstruction of police was reported at Lake Jacksonville Concession No. 1, 2600 Bird Rd. According to a police report, the case was cleared by other means.
Assault was reported at Sweet Union Apartments, 1011 N. Jackson St. An investigation is ongoing.
Violating a bond protective order was reported at the intersection of Canada and Bolton streets. A Troup man was arrested.
A vehicle was reported stolen from French Quarter Apartments, 100 briarcove Dr. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Pineda and Kickapoo streets. A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Driving while intoxicated – second offense and unlawfully carrying a weapon were reported at A&M Food Mart, 755 N. Bolton St. A Sulphur Springs man was arrested.
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Devereaux Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Fraud was reported it Travis Towers Apartments, 557 S. Ragsdale St. No other information was available.
Obstructing police, controlled substance and weapons offenses were reported in the 700 block of Henderson Street. A warrant was issued for a Jacksonville man.
