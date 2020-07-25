The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
July 16-23
Assault was reported in the 300 block of Canada Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Fraud was reported at Family Dollar, 602 S. Jackson St. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 600 block of Canada Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Burglary was reported in the 800 block of El Paso Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass and warrant(s) were reported at Champs, 329 N. Bolton St. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Driving while intoxicated, evading arrest/detention with vehicle and failure to identify were reported at the intersection of Jackson Street and Loop 456. A Rusk man was charged.
A weapons offense – carrying a concealed weapon – was reported in the 600 block of East Cherokee Street. The suspects are listed as a Jacksonville man and a Rusk man.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 900 block of South Bonner Street. A Jacksonville woman was charged.
Resisting arrest, search or transport, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and interfering with public duties were reported in the 200 block of Glenfawn. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Assault was reported at Sweet Union Apartments, 1011 N. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a Rusk woman.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Georgia Avenue. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Forgery was reported at Farm & Ranch, 209 S. Bolton St. The suspect is listed as an Alto woman.
Assault causes bodily injury/family violence was reported in the 800 block of Bryan Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
A weapons offense was reported at the intersection of Holloway Avenue and Gaston Street. An unknown suspect was reported to have been firing a weapon, according to police records.
Failure to identify was reported in the 200 block of South Bolton Street. A Jacksonville woman was charged.
Violation of a court order was reported in the 500 block of Gillespie Avenue. The suspect is listed as a Troup man.
Theft was reported at Holiday Inn Express, 1923 S. Jackson St. No other information was available.
Assault was reported at Lake Jacksonville Concession No. 1, 2600 Byrd Rd. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.