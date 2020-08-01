The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
July 24-29
Aggravated assault was reported in the 600 block of Reagan Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man, according to police reports.
A vehicle was reported stolen from Lake Jacksonville Concession No. 1, 2600 Byrd Rd. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. The suspect is a male, residence unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
Evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance were reported at the intersection of US Highway 175 and Jackson Street. A Jacksonville man was charged. A second Jacksonville man was arrested on warrants.
Assault was reported in the 600 block of Harrison Street. The suspect is listed as a Rusk man.
Driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol was reported in the 3200 block of North Jackson Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Criminal trespass of a habitation was reported at Jacksonville College, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 2100 block of O'Keefe Road. The suspect is a man, residence unknown. An investigation is ongoing
Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Wilkins Avenue. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Fraud was reported at Rent-A-Center, 1626 S. Jackson St. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Fraud was reported at Rent-A-Center, 1626 S. Jackson St. The suspect is a Palestine woman. According to police reports, the case was referred to prosecutors.
Fraud was reported at Burger King, 505 E. Rusk St. The victim is a Jacksonville woman.
A second case of fraud was reported at Burger King, 505 E. Rusk St. The victim is a Jacksonville woman.
Graffiti was reported at Jacksonville City Hall, 315 S Ragsdale St. The suspect is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Kelly Street. The suspect is unknown. An investigation is ongoing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.