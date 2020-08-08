The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
July 30 – Aug. 10
Assault was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue. The suspect is listed as a Palestine man. According to police reports, the case was cleared by other means.
Fraud – illegal use of credit cards – was reported in the 500 block of Devereaux Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Alto Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Obstruction of justice was reported to the Jacksonville Police Department, 210 W. Larisa St. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Assault was reported at Mission Village Apartments, 417 Frankston St. An investigation is ongoing.
Controlled substances were reported in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. A warrant was issued for a Palestine woman.
Theft was reported at Atwoods, 1824 S. Jackson St. No other information was available.
Trespassing was reported at Jacksonville Square Apartments, 1302 Jacksonville Square Dr. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man. According to police reports, the case was cleared by other means.
Fraud was reported at Car Wash Express, 555 S. Jackson St. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Jackson Street. An unknown suspect took object(s) from the property.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of El Paso Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at the intersection of Jackson Street and Southeast Loop 456. A Jacksonville man was charged.
were reported in the 900 block of Burleson Street. Suspects were listed as two Jacksonville men and to Jacksonville women.
Assault and criminal mischief were reported to the Jacksonville Police Department, 210 W. Larissa St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported at the lodge apartments, 502 Sunset Ave. The suspect is listed as a Henderson man.
Assault was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larisa St. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Bolton Street. A Jacksonville man is listed as a suspect.
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of Warren Lane. No other information was available.
