The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
June 17-24
Driving while intoxicated – second offense was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of Holloway Avenue. The suspect is the Jacksonville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Forgery was reported and Zia Food Mart, 1512 S. Jackson St. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of Woodhaven. A homeowner told police that items were taken from the yard. An investigation is ongoing.
Failure to identify fugitive from justice, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest, search or transport and prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil community facility were reported at Corner Market South, 1001 S. Bolton St. A Reklaw man was charged.
A weapons offense was reported at an RV park at 1005 E. Rusk St. No other information was provided in police reports.
Fraud was reported at Fast Fuel No. 7, 1108 S. Jackson St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St. A Jacksonville woman was charged.
A weapons offense was reported in the 600 block of Tyler Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue. An investigation is ongoing.
Evading arrest/detention with vehicle was reported at the intersection of James and Austin streets. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A Jacksonville woman was found to have a warrant for public intoxication – minor.
Aggravated assault was reported as Rowe Apartments, 307 Canada St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported at Heritage Square Apartments, 1308 Jacksonville Square Dr. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported at Little Creek Apartments, 701 Canada St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Tyler Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.