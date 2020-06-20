The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
June 5-17
Assault and possession of controlled substances were reported in the 200 block of Garner Avenue. A Jacksonville woman was charged.
Controlled substance was reported the 1500 block of East Rusk Street. A warrant was issued for a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported at Home Place Inn, 1407 E. Rusk St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
Child neglect was reported in the 500 block of Georgia Avenue. A Jacksonville woman was arrested on warrants.
Obstructing police and possession of controlled substances were reported 100 block of Valley View Lane. The suspect was a Jacksonville woman.
Robbery was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street. The suspects are listed as two Jacksonville men, according to police reports.
Assault was reported in the 600 block of El Paso Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana were reported at the intersection of Bolton and Woodrow streets. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Robbery was reported at Luckys No. 1, 1517 E. Rusk St. The suspect was an unknown individual.
Tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and deadly conduct were reported in the 600 block of North Bolton Street. A Rusk man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street. The suspect is listed as a Fort Worth man.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana were reported in the 500 block of South Jackson Street. An Athens woman who was charged also was found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burglary was reported in the 100 block of Quevedo Street. The suspect, a Troup man, gained entry into the building without use of force, according to police reports.
Assault was reported in the 1500 clock of College Avenue. The suspect listed as a Rusk man.
Possesssion of a controlled substance was reported in the 2000 block of North Jackson Street. A Rusk woman who was charged also was found to have warrants.
Fired weapon was reported in the 800 block of Debusk Street. The suspects are listed as three men from Jacksonville, according to police records.
Violation of a protective order and possession of a controlled substance were reported in the 1200 block of Forest Trail A Jacksonville man was arrested.
Weapons offense was reported in the 600 block of Nacogdoches Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Fired weapon was reported in the 900 block of Benson Street. Five Jacksonville men and one woman, residence unknown, were listed as suspects. According to police reports, the case was cleared by arrest.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of Wilkens Avenue. The suspect is a Whitehouse man. According to police reports, the case was cleared by other means.
Burglary was reported at Walmart, 1311 South Jackson Street. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 200 block of Garner Lane. The suspects are listed as two women from Jacksonville, according to police reports.
Burglary was reported Insta Cash Pawn, 901 S. Jackson St. An unknown suspect forced entry into the business, according to a police report.
Possession of a controlled substance and a salt were reported in the 1000 block of Pierce Lane. A Jacksonville man is listed as a suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the Clean Scene 2, 320 E. Tena St. The victim is listed as a Houston man.
Assault was reported the 3300 block of South Shore Drive. A suspect was listed as a woman, residence unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault/family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Corinth Road. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Theft was reported at Flowers Bread Co., 116 Quebec St. According to reports, parts were taken from a vehicle. No other information was provided.
Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Patton Street. The subject is listed as an unknown individual. No other information was available.
Fired weapon was reported in the 800 block of Wilkens Avenue. The suspects were listed as two men from Jacksonville.
Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Jones Street. According to s police report, the suspect, listed as a Jacksonville woman, was reported to have forced entry into a residence.
Assault /family violence and terroristic threat causing fear were reported is Buckner Park, 100 Newbern Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated with an open container were reported in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street. A Dallas man was charged.
Driving while intoxicated – second offense was reported at the intersection of Ragsdale and Rusk streets. A Grapeland man was charged.
Assault was reported at Travis Tower Apartments, 557 S. Ragsdale St. No other information was available.
Theft was reported the 700 block of College Avenue. According to police reports, an unknown suspect took items from a vehicle. The victims is an Athens woman.
Theft was reported at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Pierce Lane. No other information was available.
Criminal trespass and asault on a peace officer/judge were reported at Travis Towers Apartments, 557 S. Ragsdale St. A Jacksonville woman was charged with assault on a peace officer, while a Rusk man was charged with criminal trespass.
Burglary was reported in the 900 block of Washington Avenue. According to police reports, an unknown suspect gained entry into a residence without use of force.
Theft was reported from the 100 block of Alexander Street. An unknown suspect took objects from the yard, according to a police report.
Public intoxication was reported in the 1900 block of South Jackson Street. A Rusk woman was found to have a warrant public intoxication.
Burglary was reported at The Gun Room, 1039 N. Jackson St. According to police reports, an unknown suspect forced entry into the business. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Tyler Street. The suspect is listed as an unknown individual, well the victim is a Jacksonville man.
