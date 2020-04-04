The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
March 19-31
Shoplifting was reported March 19 in the 1700 block of South Jackson Street.
Theft was reported March 19 in the 300 block of East Larissa Street.
Shoplifting was reported March 19 in the 1600 block of South Jackson Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 20 in the 1800 block of South Jackson Street.
Theft/purse snatching was reported March 20 in the 200 block of North Jackson Street.
Assault was reported March 20 in the 400 block of North Ragsdale Street.
Aggravated assault was reported March 20 at the intersection of South Patton Street and Georgia Avenue.
Theft was reported March 21 in the 500 block of Austin Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 21 in the 900 block of Tyler Street.
Shoplifting was reported March 22 in the 300 block of East Larissa Street.
Assault was reported March 23 in the 400 block of Talley Nichols Drive.
Theft was reported March 23 in the 1000 block of Waco Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 23 in the 1200 block of South Bolton Street.
Shoplifting was reported March 23 at Walmart, 1311 South Jackson St.
Shoplifting was reported March 24 in the 700 block of Frankston Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported March 26 in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street.
Shoplifting was reported March 26 at Walmart, 1311 South Jackson St.
Fraud was reported March 26 in the 100 block of Berry Lane.
Damaged property was reported March 27 in the 100 block of Briarcove Drive.
Driving under the influence of alcohol was reported March 27 in the 1500 block of North Bolton Street.
Assault was reported March 27 in the 1500 block of Gay Avenue.
Theft was reported March 28 in the 500 block of South Jackson Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 28 at the intersection of Bolton and Bonita streets.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 28 in the 600 block of South Jackson Street.
Burglary was reported March 29 at Adams Storage.
Obstruction of police was reported March 29 in the 1000 block of East Rusk Street.
Damaged property was reported March 30 in the 800 block of Canada Street.
Theft was reported March 30 in the 700 block of Frankston Street.
Damaged property reports were received from the 800 block of Circle Drive, 100 block of Briarcove Drive and 1400 block of East Rusk Street on March 30.
Theft was reported March 30 in the 600 block of South Jackson Street.
Trespassing and theft were reported March 31 at Walmart, 1311 S. Jackson St.
Trespassing was reported March 31 in the 1300 block of Jacksonville Square Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported March 31 in the 2000 block of East Rusk Street.
