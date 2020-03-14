The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
March 4-11
Controlled substances were reported in the 1800 block of South Jackson Street. A Jacksonville man was arrested on warrants.
Assault was reported in the 900 block of Grant Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Bolton Street. Two Baytown men were each arrested on a charge of theft.
Driving under the influence was reported in the 100 block of Myrtle Drive. A Jacksonville woman was charged with two counts a possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify a fugitive and for warrants for an expired operator driver's license and failure to signal requested distance before turn.
Assault/family violence was reported in the 1000 block of San Saba Street. A Rusk woman was arrested.
Theft was reported in the 100 block of Quevedo Street. An unknown person took item(s) from the yard, according to police reports.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of Sunset Street. A Jacksonville man is listed as the suspect.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1200 block of West Rusk Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Theft was reported at Mely’s Party Supplies, 731 E. Rusk St. No other information was available.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 300 block of East Larrisa Street. A San Agustin man was charged.
Assault was reported at the intersection of Kickapoo and Washington streets. A Jacksonville man was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 300 block of East Larisa Street. A Palestine man and a Rusk woman each were charged with possession of a controlled substance and warrants.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 700 block of Ardis Street. A Henderson woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and was found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. A Jacksonville woman, who had a warrant for no driver's license, also was arrested.
A weapons offense was reported in the 400 block of South Jackson Street. The case was referred to another agency, according to police reports.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported the intersection of Commerce and Patton streets. A Whitehouse woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, while a Jacksonville man was arrested for warrants.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 400 block of Talley Nichols Drive. A Jacksonville woman was charged with possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and for a warrant for driving on the wrong side of the road.
Driving while intoxicated – third or more offense was reported in the 200 block of North Jackson Street. A Tyler man was arrested.
Burglary was reported at VCare Pharmacy, 1729 South Jackson Street. An unknown suspect used force to enter the building, according to a police report. And investigation is ongoing.
Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Ardis Street. No other information was given.
