The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
March 12-18
Theft was reported at Jake's Market and Grill, 3201 N. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a Bullard woman. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft was reported in the 800 block of Devereaux Street. An unknown suspect took an item from a neighborhood residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Driving while intoxicated – second offense was reported in the 900 block of North Jackson Street. A Tyler man was arrested.
Possession of marijuana was reported in the 700 block of North Bolton Street. Two Jacksonville men were arrested: One was charged with possession of marijuana, while the second man had a warrant for public intoxication.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 200 block of Heath Lane. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 600 block of North Bolton Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Fraud was reported in the 300 block of North Bolton Street. No other information was available, according to the police report.
Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Main Street. Two men were arrested: A Jacksonville man was charged with assault on a public service and resisting arrest, search or transport, while a Marietta, Georgia, man was charged with interfering with public duties and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Theft was reported in the 800 block of Bryan Street. An unknown suspect took an item from a vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.
