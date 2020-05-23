The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
May 14-20
Aggravated assault with a weapon was reported in the 700 block of Travis Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Resisting arrest, search or transport was reported at Sweet Union Apartments, 1011 N. Jackson St. A Houston man who was arrested also was charged with obstruction or retaliation and was found to have a warrant for public intoxication.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 3000 block of North Jackson Street. A Grapeland man was charged.
Theft was reported at Best Western Executive Inn, 1659 S. Jackson St. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 1900 block of Beaumont Street. A Jacksonville woman was charged.
Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 200 block of South Main Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Aggravated assault was reported at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital, 2026 S. Jackson St. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Assault was reported in the 600 block of Palestine Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Burglary was reported at Pine Creek Apartments, 1509 Gay Ave. No other information was provided.
Assault was reported at 400 Prather St., at Lewis Apartments. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larissa St. A Neches man who was charge also was found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of weapon was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larissa St. The suspect is a Neches woman.
Aggravated assault was reported in the 800 block of El Paso Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville man.
