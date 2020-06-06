The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
May 28-June 3
Assault was reported in the 900 block of South Bonner Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported at Lincoln Park, 600 Churchill St. The suspects are two women, one identified as being from Jacksonville while the other had no residence listed.
Aggravated assault with a weapon was reported at Travis Towers Apartments, 557 S. Ragsdale St. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Controlled substance – sale of amphetamine – was reported in the 700 block of Dallas Street. The suspect is a female, residence unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at Helen and Main streets. A Rusk man was charged.
Assault was reported at Creekside Village Apartments, 1501 South Bolton Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman. An investigation is ongoing.
A motorcycle was reported stolen from Travis Towers Apartments, 557 S. Ragsdale St. The victim is a Jacksonville man.
Aggravated assault with a weapon was reported at UT Health – Jacksonville, 501 S. Ragsdale St. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman. An investigation is ongoing.
Weapons offense was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larissa St. Two Jacksonville women are listed as the victims, according to police reports.
Possession of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Jackson and San Antonio streets. Two Lufkin men each were charged.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at the intersection of Burleson and Brown streets. A Bullard man and a Flint man were arrested, and each charged with possession of controlled substance.
Burglary was reported at Dallas and Waco streets. An unknown subject gained entry into a residence without using force. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of marijuana was reported the 500 block of W. Larisa St. A Reklaw man was charged, and was also found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft was reported at Little Creek Apartments, 701 Canada St. The suspect is a Jacksonville man. An investigation is ongoing.
Possession of marijuana and criminal trespass four reported at McDonald's, 402 S. Jackson St. A Frankston man was charged.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of John Street. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman. According to police reports, the case was referred to a prosecutor.
