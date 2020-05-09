The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
All information is provided to the Progress by the police department. These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
May 4-6
Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 800 bock of El Paso Street. A Jacksonville man charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug also was found to have warrants.
Arson was reported in the 900 block of Grant Street. The building was a single occupancy residence, with the suspect in the case listed as unknown, according to police reports.
Possession of marijuana was reported at the intersection of Jeanine and Jackson Streets. A Longview man charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair was also found to have warrants.
Assault was reported at Travis Towers Apartments, 557 S. Ragsdale St. A Henderson man was charged with assault/family violence.
