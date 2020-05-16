The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week.
May 8-13
A vehicle was reported stolen from Lake Jacksonville Concession No. 1, 2600 Byrd Rd. An unknown suspect took the vehicle, according to police reports.
Theft of firearm was reported in the 500 block of West Larissa Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of North Bolton Street. According to a police report, the suspect, a Rusk woman, forced entry into a residence. An investigation is ongoing.
Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of North Bolton Street. The suspect, described as a woman from Rusk, gained access inside the residence without using force, police reports stated.
Criminal mischief was reported in the 2400 block of King Drive. The suspect is listed as an Overton man. An investigation is ongoing.
Obstruction of police was reported Rowe Apartments, 307 Canada St. A Royce man was charged.
Fraud was reported to the Jacksonville Police Department at the 210 W. Larissa St. station. The suspect is a Jacksonville man, according to police reports.
Fraud was reported to the Jacksonville Police Department at the 210 W. Larissa St. station. According to reports, the suspect is a female, city of residence not available on the report.
Terroristic threat wwas reported to the Jacksonville Police Department at the 210 W. Larissa St. station. The suspect is a Jacksonville man. The case was cleared by other means, according to a police report.
Trespassing was reported at McDonald's, 402 S. Jackson St. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Possession of marijuana was reported at Nichols Green Phase 1 park. A warrant was issued for a Jacksonville man.
Evading arrest/detection with previous conviction was reported at the intersection of Quevedo and Bolton streets. A Jacksonville man who was charged was found to have warrant(s).
