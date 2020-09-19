The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week. All information is provided to the Progress by the police
department.
These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Sept. 11-16
Evading arrest/detention was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street. A Frankston woman who was charged alwao was found to have a warrant for public intoxication. A second woman, from Jacksonville, was charged with assault causes bodily injury and assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at the intersection of Ardis and Canada streets. A Rusk man who was charged also was found to have warrant(s).
Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Beaumont Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at Robbins and Loop 456. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Burglary and damaged property were reported in the 300 block of Dustin Street. According to police reports, the suspect – listed as a Jacksonville man – forced entry into a residence.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at the intersection of Preston and Ardis streetsß. A Dialville man was charged.
Assault was reported the 700 block of Madison Street. A Jacksonville man is listed as a suspect.
Threats were reported in the 2400 block of King Street. The suspect is listed as an Alto man.
A weapons offense was reported at the intersection of Lincoln and Grant streets. No other information was provided.
Theft was reported at Food Fast, 319 E. Larisa St. No other information was provided.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at the intersection of Cherry and Kickapoo streets. A Bullard man and a Jacksonville man each were charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Possession of marijuana was reported at Denny's, 1706 S. Jackson St. A Jacksonville woman who was charged also was found to have a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft was reported at Children's Advocacy Center, 603 Palestine St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville woman.
