The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week. All information is provided to the Progress by the police
department.
These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Sept. 17-24
Driving while intoxicated was reported at Commerce and Bonner Street. A Jacksonville man was charged.
Robbery involving was reported in the 900 block of Churchill Street. Three unknown suspects were involved, according to a police report. An investigation is ongoing.
Fraud – illegal use of credit cards – was reported at Green Trails Apartments, 1027 Loop 456. An investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated assault was reported in the 100 block of Briarcove Drive. The suspect is listed as a male, residence unknown. An investigation is ongoing.
Aggravated assault was reported in the 500 block of Georgia Avenue. No other information was provided.
Assault was reported in the 200 block of North Bolton Street. The suspect is listed as a Dallas man, for whom a warrant was issued.
Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Debusk Street. According to police reports, an unknown suspect forced entry into a residence.
Aggravated assault involving a knife or cutting instrument was reported in the 200 block of Dorothy Street. No other information was available
Failure to identify was reported at the intersection of Bonner Street and Zimmerman Drive. A Jacksonville man who is charge also was found to have warrants. A Jacksonville woman was charged with possession of marijuana.
Assault was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street. No other information was provided.
Assault was reported in the 200 block of Garner Lane. No other information was provided.
Theft was reported at Atwoods, 1824 S. Jackson St. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 100 block of West Lincoln Street. No other information was provided.
A domestic problem and obstruction of police were reported at Trade Winds Motel, 520 S. Jackson St. A Jacksonville man was arrested on warrants, including one for assault, according to police reports.
Assault was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 824 S. Jackson St. No other information was reported.
Assault was reported at Jackson Square Apartments, 1302 Jacksonville Square Dr. No other information was reported.
Terroristic threats were reported in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. The suspect is a Jacksonville woman.
Theft was reported from the 600 block of Bridge Street. According to police reports, the suspect – a Rusk man – took items from the property.
Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Patton Street. No other information was provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.