The Progress will publish reports from the Jacksonville Police Department in the Saturday edition each week. All information is provided to the Progress by the police
department.
These reports are not an admission of guilt for parties involved.
Sept. 3-9
Burglary was reported at Donut Palace, 1519 S. Jackson St. Acording to police reports, an unknown suspect force entry into the business. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported at Trade Winds Motel, 520 S. Jackson St. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Assault was reported in the 800 block of Circle Drive. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man. According to police reports, the case was referred to another agency.
Burglary was reported in the 900 block of Burleson Street. A suspect – listed as a Jacksonville man – gained entry into the residence without use of force.
A weapons offense was reported at Whataburger, 627 S. Jackson St. No other information was provided.
Burglary was reported in the 1700 block of East Rusk St. An unknown suspect forced entry into a building located there.
Assault was reported in the 900 block of Burleson Street. The suspect is listed as a Jacksonville man.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Pine Street. An investigation is ongoing.
A vehicle was reported stolen from the intersection of Anvil and Jackson streets by an unknown suspect, according to police reports. An investigation is ongoing.
Assault was reported in the 300 block of Hazel Street. An investigation is ongoing.
