Jacksonville police make single arrest after responding to a call regarding a fight at a local motel.
A noticeable police presence was observed at the Trade Wind Motel, located at 520 S. Jackson, Tuesday, June 1.
Jacksonville police received a call approximately 11:30 a.m. regarding a fight involving several individuals.
Officers quickly arrived on scene and detained numerous people, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams.
All persons, except a single male, were released. The one man was arrested for the unlawful carrying of a weapon after he was discovered concealing a handgun. He was transported and booked into the county jail.
There was no report of injuries during the incident.
