Jacksonville Progress closes office to public during pandemic

To do our part in keeping this virus contained and keep our employees safe, we are closing our front office to the public starting today (Monday, March 30).
The Progress staff will continue to produce a newspaper and online content in order to keep area residents informed. The Progress publishes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. News is also published daily on our website, www.jacksonvilleprogress.com.
Thanks for reading, and stay safe, everyone!
