Jacksonville Public Library announces Summer Reading Challenge winners

Top readers in the Jacksonville Public Library Summer Reading Challenge program are, from left, Amity Brackney, AnnMarie Hernandez, Adley Bolton, Yesenia Hernandez and Joel Shields.

 Photos courtesy of Jacksonville Public Library

Many boys and girls in Jacksonville spent a lot of their time reading this summer.

The Jacksonville Public Library on Thursday revealed the winners for its Summer Reading Challenge program.

In the 3-years to 2nd Grade category, Amity Brackney came in first place and AnnMarie Hernandez finished second.

Adley Bolton read the most books in the 3rd-5th Grade category.

In the 6th-12th Grade segment, Yesenia Alvarez won first place.

In the library's Adult category, Joel Shields was the champion.

 

