Jacksonville Public Library announces Summer Reading Challenge winners

Many boys and girls in Jacksonville spent a lot of their time reading this summer.
The Jacksonville Public Library on Thursday revealed the winners for its Summer Reading Challenge program.
In the 3-years to 2nd Grade category, Amity Brackney came in first place and AnnMarie Hernandez finished second.
Adley Bolton read the most books in the 3rd-5th Grade category.
In the 6th-12th Grade segment, Yesenia Alvarez won first place.
In the library's Adult category, Joel Shields was the champion.
