The Jacksonville Public Library opened the doors at its new location, 526 E. Commerce Street across from the Tomato Bowl, on Thursday, May 27.
“I want to welcome everyone to this great occasion,” Mayor Randy Gorham said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for quite some time.”
A physical library had been unavailable in Jacksonville since the closing of the previous site in September 2020, although library staff still assisted patrons by phone and online books remained accessible.
“I think the patrons will be very, very pleased. I think you will be pleased when you see the transformation of, if you’ve lived in Jacksonville a long time, the old Piggly Wiggly,” Gorham said.
City Manager Greg Smith noted the reopening was a little behind schedule, but stated the November primary elections had to be held in the building to allow for the social distancing required at the time.
“We hoped to be open in April, but we did make it in May,” he said.
“When you go in there, it is a very, very impressive building. One thing that’s exciting about this is we are able to bring a business back into downtown. A lot of people don’t realize it, but his public library is a business and the city council has opted to move a major business back into downtown...We are extremely excited in the opportunity to have a business and help be a part of the revitalization of downtown Jacksonville.”
The new library facility has also upgraded the internet available to patrons.
“Our building has here the highest internet speed of any building the city operates,” Gorham said.
Smith announced a test resulted in 990 megabytes up (upload speed) and 900 megabytes down (download speed).
“The wifi is throughout the entire building, so even if you bring your own device you will be able to log on and do what you need to do with your internet,” Smith said.
After many months of anticipation, residents of Jacksonville now have a physical library in downtown Jacksonville.
“I am so thrilled, so relieved,” Library Director Trina Stidham said. “We are so happy to be back in the library, all of us.”
A grand re-opening celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Visitors can take a tour, sign up for the summer reading program or check out a book. Kona Ice will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the proceeds from their sales at the event will benefit Jacksonville ISD.
The library can be reached by phone, (903) 586-7664, or email, library@jacksonvilletx.org.
For more information on the Jacksonville Public Library and its hours or services, visit the library’s webpage on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, or the library’s Facebook page.
