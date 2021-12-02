The city of Jacksonville posted a statement this morning, Dec. 2, stating Union Pacific will be working on railroad crossings in town over the next two weeks. Maintenance is set to begin Friday, Dec. 3.
Jacksonville railroad crossings scheduled for maintenance are located at the following streets: N. Gillespie Ave., Patton St., N. Bolton St., Main St., Ragsdale, Austin St., Wesley St., Myrtle Dr., Philip Ave. and Nance Ave.
Not all crossings will be closed at one time and alternate routes will be available. Should everything go smoothly, no crossing will be closed for more than a day or two, according to the city’s statement.
