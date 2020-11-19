Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the city of Jacksonville for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019. The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive, “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
This is the third year Jacksonville has received the Certificate of Achievement.
In October, Jacksonville earned the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Award, the fourth consecutive year for that honor.
