The city of Jacksonville announced Monday it has been named a finalist in IDC Government Insights’ fourth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The awards were designed to recognize the progress North American municipalities have made in executing Smart Cities projects, as well as providing a forum for sharing best practices to help accelerate Smart City development in the region. The city of Jacksonville was recognized for the Smart Water, AMI Project in Sustainable Infrastructure.
As a next step in the nomination process, IDC invites the public to vote on the named finalists. Voting will be open through 5:00pm EDT on Friday, July 2nd.
Finalists in the SCNAA illustrate best practice examples of how forward-thinking municipalities are effectively leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities and to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents. The city of Jacksonville AMI Water Project saved the city millions of gallons of water and money during the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri.
“We are overwhelmed by the innovative and thoughtful initiatives competing in this year’s Smart Cities North America Awards, executed despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic,” said Ruthbea Yesner, Vice President, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies. “Each finalist represents a best practice example of how - when innovative technology is paired with a forward thinking and dedicated team - radical change can happen for the betterment of our residents.”
Winners will be honored at Smart Cities Connect being held October 19-21 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. To learn more about the event, please visit https://fall.smartcitiesconnect.org.
To cast a vote, visit surveymonkey.com/r/SCNAA_2021.
