Although recognized at the employee appreciation banquet in December, Jacksonville publicly recognized departmental employees of the year and those who had received service pins during the city council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Employees of the year included Audra Lane, Public and Community Services; Luke Logan, Fire Department; Rodney Reynolds, Police Department; and Geraley Turner, City Hall/Library/Administration.
Five year service pins recipients included Roxanna Briley, Larry Burney, Ronnie Clayborne, Jamie Dorsey, Quincey Hamilton, Audra Lane and Rodney Reynolds. Also reaching the five year mark, but not present, were Adriann Brock, Ben Jones and Sherri McDonald.
Those recognized for 10 years of service to the city included Rigoberto Hernandez, Lisa Jernigan, Greg Lowe and Chris Silvey.
Though neither were present, Jason Hatch and Barnett Miles were noted for achieving 15 years of service.
The single Jacksonville employee recognized for 20 years of service with the city was Royce Jones.
Additional awards presented were the Leadership Award which went to Alicia Whetsell, EMS Coordinator and the Difference Maker Award, earned by members of the Parks Department including Elvis Harvest, Bennie Meza, Barnett Miles, Jamie Sanders and Brandon Worley.
In action items, the council voted to approve a re-plat request at the intersection of CR 4118 (Tol Smith Road) and CR 4119 following a public hearing held on the matter. The re-plat essentially creates seven lots out of the previous five, providing for better use of the land for future home development.
A motion to allow city representatives to negotiate a potential contract with MVAH Partners to construct a Senior Housing Development carried unanimously. The proposed site for the development is land situated behind the Posado’s and Denny’s restaurants, fronting Andrew Street. The project would consist of approximately 80 one- and two-bedroom units.
The city approved a moratorium on the sale of city-owned property in which a survey and appraisal has not been initiated prior to the Jan. 12 meeting. The moratorium lasts for 12 months unless council chooses to lift it sooner.
“This is dealing specifically with adjacent property to the lake,” City Manager Greg Smith said. “We have a lot of property around the lake that is across the street from residents. A lot of residents have interest in buying to build an ancillary structure whether it is a garage, an apartment, a storage building or potentially a house.”
The purpose of the temporary ban is to allow the city time to decide on deed restrictions, if any, and devise a plan for the development of the remaining property around the lake.
Other action items approved by council included:
• Financing of city fleet vehicles;
• Purchase of storage equipment for the Public Safety Complex;
• Purchase of fitness center equipment for the Public Safety Complex;
• Re-instituting the city employee sick bank policy;
• Creating a tuition reimbursement policy; and
• the consent agenda.
During the open forum for mayor and council, Mayor Randy Gorham expressed gratitude to Oncor and Tom Trimble who worked around the clock to restore power to Jacksonville citizens.
Greg Smith, giving the city manager’s report, noted Oncor had coordinated with medical facilities on various needs to ensure citizen safety following the heavy snowfall and subsequent power outages. Smith also stated city employees had working into the night cutting trees to provide clear roadways. The fire department had responded to calls into the night for downed power lines across roadways.
Smith acknowledged Rainbow’s End Barber Salon for sponsoring a “Show Us Your Snowman” Facebook contest.
Santa Claus’ visit to Jacksonville was reported as a great hit and dates have been set for Santa to return in December.
A joint workshop was held at Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation on the topic of ordinances that were outdated and needed improvement. Additional meetings will be held and Smith thanked JEDCO for their support in assisting with city improvements during a period of growth.
Smith reported the final portion of concrete had been poured for the Public Safety Complex and the contractor still estimates a July 2021 completion date.
Finally, an update on the library was provided. Renovations have begun. The library will receive new epoxy flooring and new ceiling tiles. Windows will be added in what is currently the open meeting room. The current kitchen space will be remodeled to allow for storage and a smaller kitchen type area as an employee break room. Over the holidays, existing ceiling tiles had been removed for a time period to determine if any roof leaks existed. None were discovered. The library is set to reopen in late April or early May.
