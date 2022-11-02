The collection of the Recollections of Jacksonville memoir stories that have been appearing weekly in the Progress, from January through Nov. 1, are being published in a souvenir book that will be available for purchase by Dec. 10, 2022.
The book will also contain memories and photos of some significant events that took place during the sesquicentennial including: the Opening of the 1972 Time Capsule on May 11, the Flag Day celebration on June14, the Dedication of the Historical Marker in Hazel Tilton City Park on Sept. 15, the Walk Through History in the city cemetery on Oct. 16, and the Big Sesquicentennial Homecoming Celebration on Oct. 22.
A copy of the book will be placed in the time capsule to be buried for opening during the city’s bicentennial in 2072.
Copies of the book Recollections of Jacksonville may be purchased at the Vanishing Texana Museum, the city library and online, from Amazon.com and from Barnes and Nobles booksellers.
