The city of Jacksonville has rescinded a boil water notice that was sent out earlier this week.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Jacksonville public water system, TX0370002 to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system. The notice was issued at 10:00 p.m. Oct. 25. The water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of 11:20 a.m. Oct. 27.
If you have questions concerning this matter, contact Daniel Seguin, Director of Communications at 903-393-1927 or Randall Chandler, Director of Community and Public Services, 1220 South Bolton Street, at 903-589-3510.
The public water system customers and the executive director shall be able to reach the public water system at one of the numbers listed in this notice. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, call 512-239-4691.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.