Jacksonville city officials started the year with a good report in January from Hilltop Securities which indicated the receipt of $9.7 million, following the sale of bonds. This secured the funds necessary to construct the new Public Safety Complex which will house both the fire and police departments and the city’s emergency operations center. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in June for the project located at the intersection of S. Bolton and Devereaux Streets.
In March, city council approved a contract for the rehabilitation of the Buckner Park pool, which included a complete plaster application.
From March through May, Jacksonville residential water customers received new automated water meters. The digital meters provide customers with real-time data regarding their water usage.
During the month of June, it was announced that efforts of the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and the city had resulted in an approval of an incentive package expected to develop into the construction of a 300,000-plus-square-foot manufacturing facility in Norman Industrial Park. The Italian-based LU-VE Group acquired Zyklus and plans on expanding in Jacksonville on 20 acres in the industrial park. Construction is currently underway on the 20,000-square-foot structure which will be the largest manufacturing building in Cherokee County.
Throughout the summer, the Texas Department of Transportation contractors worked on new and renovated sidewalks along US Highway 69 from Nacogdoches St. to Tena St.
In October, Jacksonville earned the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Award, the fourth year to receive the honor. In November, the city earned the FGOA’s top award, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the comprehensive annual financial report. This is the third year Jacksonville has earned the Certificate of Achievement.
In a live-streamed announcement, the city confirmed the purchaser of the public library property was Chick-fil-A. Owner-operator Marybeth Wade, along with city officials, broke ground on the new construction project.
The Native American Indian statue was named through a contest in which over 100 people submitted suggestions. The winner of the contest was Tabatha Hendricks whose suggestion, and now the statue’s official name, was Chief Standing Pride.
The first ever drive through trick or treat event sponsored by the city took place at the Jacksonville High School. The event was developed in order to provide safe Halloween trick or treating during the coronavirus pandemic and was well-received by residents.
Newly elected councilwoman Mindy Folden Gellock, Precinct 2, was sworn into office by Mayor Randy Gorham on Nov. 10. Outgoing council member Jeff Smith was recognized by council with a plaque honoring him for his 18 years of service to the city.
In December, a logo for Love’s Lookout was revealed.
The Jacksonville Police Department opened the year by receiving Joe Williams as the new police chief. Williams is a Marine Corp veteran with 27 years of law enforcement experience, most recently serving as police chief in Rusk before taking the position in Jacksonville.
In March, Jacksonville officials recognized the promotion of Steven Markasky. His captain’s badge was pinned by Jacksonville firefighter and brother Johnny Markasky.
The same month, city council approved a grant which would supply the Jacksonville PD with rifle resistant body armor.
A police memorial ceremony was conducted at Lake Jacksonville on Police Officers Memorial Day on May 15, during National Police Week. The event was to honor law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice as peace officers.
In September, four newly hired police officers were sworn in by 2nd District Court Judge Chris Day. The four hires included Justin Phillips, Kenneth Baker, David Berryman and Tony Smith. Other new members of the force who were not able to participate in a formal swearing-in ceremony due to COVID-19 closures included Aaron Trumbule and Noah Acker, dispatchers Megan Conerly, Larena Barnes, Lorinda Chancelor and Melissa Russel, as well as Animal Control Officer Cinda Owen.
During the same ceremony, three recently promoted officers were also recognized. These included Captain Nathan Winship, Sergeant TJ Allen and Sergeant Darrell Hollis.
K9 team Steven Markasky and Niko retired due to Markasky’s promotion to captain and were replaced by a new K9 unit, Michael Torres and Rambo.
In December, three JPD officers were recognized for the advancement, Corporals Rodney Reynolds, Jeff Dockter and Amanda Bragg.
Jacksonville Fire Chief Keith Fortner presented Life Saving Awards to JFD Captain Ted Hunt and crew members Brandon Davis, Alec Timpton, Luke Logan and Jay Hooker. The group were on duty when an electrocution call came. A man had reportedly been struck by lightning. The individual was clinically dead when responders arrived, but thanks to their quick response and life-saving techniques, the man recovered.
To prove who was best at barbecue, Jacksonville Fire Department members went head-to-head with their representatives of the Jacksonville Police Department in the Hassell Cattle Company Grilling Games. Hassell Grilling Games had brought celebrity chefs to Lake Jacksonville to film the competition, which has yet to air on television.
Paramedic John Velez, a graduate of Navarro College in Corsicana, joined the Jacksonville Fire Department in September.
Both the JFD and JPD served as escorts for Santa during his tour of the four districts during the week of Dec. 14. City officials had invited Santa for the tour. The city has already announced Santa is scheduled to return Dec. 13-16, 2021.
