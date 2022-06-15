Juneteenth, recognized in 2021 as a national holiday, commemorates the date of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to enforce the emancipation of slaves in Texas.
In Jacksonville, a parade will be hosted at 10 a.m., following the traditional route. Beginning at 10 a.m., on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the parade will wind through the neighborhood and end at Lincoln Park. Vehicles, floats, ATVs, motorcycles and horses are all welcome to participate and should line up in front of the Alberta School at 9 a.m., according to Michelle Williams, one of the event organizers.
Following the parade, the public is invited to Lincoln Park where there will be a Juneteenth presentation, car show, and free food, including hot dogs burgers, chips and drinks, sponsored by Jacksonville Community Cares and other community donations.
For more information about the Juneteenth celebration, contact Michelle Williams, 903-393-4288; Kesha Castleberry, 903-330-5963; or Marsha Robertson, 903-721-0810.
The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation, heading the Lincoln Park revitalization project, will be selling commemorative pens and Fred Douglass High School centennial T-shirts during the activities. Proceeds will go to revitalization efforts. Donations will also be accepted.
Voter registration will also take place at Lincoln Park during the festivities.
For more information regarding the revitalization project or FDCDC, visit fdcdc.org.
Rusk will also be celebrating Juneteenth, beginning with a parade. Participants will need to begin lining up at 10:30 a.m. in the Austin Bank parking lot, located at 216 S. Main St. The parade, starting at 11 a.m., will proceed around the downtown square and then down Martin Luther King to the Mt. Pleasant CME Methodist Church, where a Juneteenth program will be presented.
The public is invited to attend the presentation at the church and then join event organizers at I.C. Conley Park afterward for free food and family-friendly activities.
