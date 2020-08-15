CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville recently garnered the first Pediatric Ready Facility recognition in the state from the Texas Emergency Medical Services for Children State Partnership, for providing optimal care for ill and injured pediatric patients.
Similar to trauma center designation, a pediatric readiness program aids facilities in self-identifying areas in which they can optimize care, according to a release from the Tyler-based health system.
“In an emergency, when minutes count, it is crucial that your child gets the care they need as fast as possible,” said Dr. Greg Freimer, medical director of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville's Emergency Care Center.
The local hospital “is dedicated to ensuring that we provide the most severely ill and injured patients with the lifesaving care they need, and they we stand ready to provide it at a moment’s notice,” he said.
Hospital administrator Barry Lofquist added, “our emergency care team is committed to serving our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. Each physician, provider, nurse, associate and every member of our team is dedicated to caring for our young patients and providing truly world-class service in their time of need.”
The VPRP program was established to prepare emergency departments to provide higher quality care for infants, children and adolescents for the evaluation, treatment and/or stabilization of children with medical and traumatic emergencies, the release stated.
One of the primary goals is to bolster pediatric readiness within communities and critical access hospitals such that children and families can benefit from the availability of at least one emergency department in their own community that is equipped to stabilize and/or manage common emergencies for children, it added.
“The purpose this designation is to promote basic readiness for all emergency departments to be able to provide initial stabilization of children with emergency conditions given that nationally, 30% of emergency department patients are children,” said Dr. Jane Ragland, chair of the medical executive committee and director of the medicine department at the Jacksonville hospital. “This is crucial, because more than 90% of children are seen in general emergency departments when they have an emergency, not at a children’s hospital.”
The intent of the VPRP is to equip all emergency departments with the ability to safely treat and manage children in their own communities when appropriate, not to bypass these facilities, the release noted.
The program is multi-tiered, with three separate levels of recognition, which each have specific criteria that must be met by a facility seeking that level of recognition. Each hospital goes through a site review by a team of experienced site reviewers, the release stated.
“This assessment and recognition represent the first of its kind in the state of Texas,” said Dwain Coates, the hospital's Emergency Care Center clinical director. “This is the culmination of over 20 years of work to get to this day, and we are honored to have receive it, and it speaks to the hard work and dedication of our team and our system.”
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals – Jacksonville, built in 2001 – is part of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
About the EMS for Children State Partnership, Texas
Baylor College of Medicine is the site of the Texas EMSC office and is working in partnership with the largest children’s hospitals in Texas, their affiliated colleges of medicine, and representatives of the Texas Department of State Health Services. Through this collaboration, the EMSC State Partnership, Texas has created the infrastructure to assess and achieve defined EMSC Performance Measures. In addition, the EMSC State Partnership, Texas works tirelessly to improve education, research and pediatric prehospital care. For more information, go to www.bcm.edu/pediatrics/emsc
