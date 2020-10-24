City of Jacksonville has received GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for it’s budget. The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award This has been presesnted to Roxanna K. Briley, Finance Director.
“It is an honor for the finance department to receive this award,” Briley said. “This is the fourth consecutive year that the city of Jacksonville has received the distinguished budget presentation award. Preparation of this document is a major undertaking that involves not only the finance department but also the city manager and all other city departments and we would not receive it without those concerted efforts. We strive to provide quality information to our citizens and earning this award is just reaffirmation of our goal of making a quality document available for the citizens of Jacksonville.”
“The city of Jacksonville is dedicated to providing services and information to our residents and businesses. This award shows contnued commitment to those services. This is the fourth year that Jacksonville has received this award. Roxanna Briley and her team have done a fantastic job. We are honored to have this level of accuracy and commitment in our staff member,” City Manager Greg Smith said.
There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The city of Jacksovnille was one of only 155 city municipalities in the entire state of Texas to receive this award and the only city within Cherokee County.
The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website at www.gfao.com. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for governments throughout North America.
Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.
