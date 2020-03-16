Jacksonville's GoBus public meeting canceled amid coronavirus concerns

A public meeting in Jacksonville to discuss GoBus availability and pending service enhancements to improve customer satisfaction has been canceled, due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The gathering was to have taken place on April 9 at the Jacksonville Public Library.
Other cities that were on the tour and that also face cancellation include, Mineola, Emory, Lindale, Canton, Athens and Palestine.
GoBus officials say that they hope to resume or reschedule the meetings when it is safe to do so.
