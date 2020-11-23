The city of Jacksonville’s new touchless online water bill payment system is available now.
The city of Jacksonville is pleased to announce the new online water billing system is now live. Citizens who register online can make touchless one time or recurring payments, view utility usage, see a history of payments and transactions and get notifications anytime, anywhere.
Register online today at municipalonlinepayments.com/jacksonvilletx.
Payment by phone is available by calling (866) 301-7408. Customers who wish to pay by phone will need to use this phone number. Pay by phone will no longer be available by calling the Public and Community Services Department.
Any customers that have any questions or concerns, contact the City of Jacksonville Public and Community Services Department at (903) 589-3510.
