Members of the Sesquicentennial Committee, tasked with developing celebratory events with regard tot its 150 birthday, relayed their plans to the city council.
Sam Hopkins noted the opening of the time capsule planted in 1972. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m., May 11, at Hazel Tilton Park near the war memorial where the time capsule is buried.
“We are very curious to see how well the items have survived through the years,” Hopkins said.
The contents of the time capsule, once revealed, will be given a permanent home at the Vanishing Texana Museum. A new time capsule will be buried at 1:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
The city-wide celebration is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, with events planned throughout the previous week, leading up to the big event.
Deborah Burkett described a Walk through History, one of the lead-in events, that will take place at the old city cemetery on Kickapoo Street Sunday, Oct. 16. Ten people will dress as historical figures and tell their stories. A map of the cemetery indicating the resting place of those ten will be given to attendees following the program. She said volunteers had been cleaning tombstones 8:30-11 a.m. each second and third Saturday of the month in preparation for the event and thanked the city for supplying a water truck to aid in cleaning efforts.
Kathleen Stanfill spoke about the main celebration, describing it as a street reunion. She said the event would include contests, displays, a kid’s block, an emphasis on downtown businesses and eateries and a children’s bike parade. She requested each council member to help spread the word and invite people to attend.
Two other special presentations were also given.
Shane Pace, President of Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation presented the Employer of the Month award to Zyklus Heat Transfer, Inc.
“They currently have about 120 employees, so they’re a really good employer in the community. They have a new facility that they’ve constructed a couple of years ago now, off Loop 456. It’s about 50,000 square feet and they plan to expand that to about 200,000 square feet. They’re doing a lot of good things here and have been a really good asset to our community,” Pace said.
Receiving the award were Zyklus Heat Transfer Vice President and Director of Operations Cory Simmons, Jaime Garcia, Tony Griffin and Cesar Romero.
Mayor Randy Gorham read a proclamation by Governor Greg Abbott declaring April 11-16 as Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Kathryn Cook, Communications Supervisor was present to receive the proclamation, as were Rubi Alba, Larena Barnes, Jessica Nations, Melissa Russell and Donny Vickey. Other telecommunications officers are Lorinda Chancelor and Rodney Vorndam.
Two items were approved out of executive session. The first was the authorization to lease the former police station, located at 210 W. Larissa, to Cherokee County. The second item was the authorization of the city manager to enter a lease of four acres to Republic Services.
Council approved a resolution authorizing application for a Texas Water Development Board Loan.
“This project has been in the works for quite some time, but this is seeking city council approval to formally finalize the process for a Texas Water Development Board Loan,” said City Manager James Hubbard.
The loan is in the amount of $5.919 million, expected to be around a 20-year term, with closing expected in late summer.
“This would actually be for an extension of a sanitary sewer main stemming from S. Bolton St., just south of Tena, east to the neighborhood of the high school off Corinth Rd” Hubbard said.
The project consists of replacing about 9,000 linear feet, or just under two miles, of new 18- to 24-inch PVC to replace the existing current 18-inch concrete pipe, as well as replacement of the Lakeshore Dr. lift station.
It is believed that this project will solve the current surcharging issues that have been ongoing in certain areas of Jacksonville.
Other agenda items approved by council included:
• Ordinance allowing for third-party inspections of on-site sewer facilities, septic systems, as necessary;
• Resolution delaying Centerpoint grip rate increase by 45 days;
• Grant contract with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for improvements at Lake Acker;
• Professional services contract with Aukland Consulting for design work at Lake Acker;
• Six easements to Oncor to assist in the widening of Hwy 175, for which the city would be compensated $2,200;
• Awarding rehabilitation bid for well #1 to Reisinger Inc., the lowest of four bids received and the company who scored highest in the city’s matrix determining best value; and
• Purchase of fire department bunker gear from Nafeco, not to exceed $102,000.
The consent agenda was approved and included previous minutes, the reappointment of Jorge Aragon to the Access Board of Trustees, the investment policy and street closures for the annual Tomato Fest.
During the city manager’s report, Hubbard noted the city had developed an organization strategy map. The map was a result of the city’s visioning session.
“It’s going to really serve as a tool to lead staff through the budget process,” Hubbard said. “We think we’ve done a good job of capturing everything we heard, both written and verbalized, in the meeting.”
Council adopted the strategy map.
Hubbard noted the recent decision by the Zoning Board of Adjustments to order demolition of nine substandard properties.
“This is something that we’re going to see probably some more of, I would say, in the near future,” Hubbard said. “We certainly didn’t chew through the whole backlog at one meeting, but it was important to start somewhere.”
Hubbard highlighted several grants the city has received within the last 12-24 months, totaling nearly $2 million.
“Grants are impacting all of our departments throughout town. We don’t have a dedicated grant writer on staff so your department directors and your finance team manage these, and write these and seek these out,” Hubbard said.
Finally, Hubbard reminded residents there is a proposition on the May 7 election regarding the potential sale of lots just south of the dam on Lake Jacksonville. The proposition can be viewed, along with a map of the subject property on the city website, jacksonovilletx.org, by clicking the View All News tab under current news on the home page. It has also been posted to the City of Jacksonville Facebook page.
May 7 is also the day of the Great Jacksonville Clean-up, a city-wide litter clean-up and centralized trash disposal day. Household bulky waste, electronics, car batteries and other items can be taken to the John Alexander Gym. Details of this event are also posted to the city website and Facebook page.
