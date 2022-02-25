The Jacksonville Independent School Board voted unanimously, with all trustees present, to extend Superintendent Brad Stewart’s contract at the Feb. 21 meeting.
“If you think of where our district was 18 months ago and what all took place between now and then, from Snowmagedon to COVID, to you can just about name it, and I think I speak for the entire board, I don’t know if we could have had a better person at the helm, as far as what was needed for our district and how he has guided us through that time,” Board President Randy McCown said.
The approved motion was to extend the superintendent’s contract until June 30, 2025, including a 3% raise based on current salary.
Fred Douglass was announced as the elementary UIL winner and Principal Carlos Franz received the award on behalf of his students. The second place winner was East Side.
The proposed 2022-2023 district calendar was adopted as presented. The calendar was posted to the Jacksonville ISD Facebook page Feb. 22.
After receiving information regarding a fiber-optic project, trustees approved the purchase. The fiber-optic lines will replace the current 20-year-old infrastructure to improve functionality of internet connections. The updated fiber will be fully underground and will be extended to all district facilities. The expenditure would qualify under Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
As explained during the meeting, the district is seeking discounts through E-Rate.
“Our discount rate is 90% on eligible Category 1 services. If we receive a funding commitment from E-Rate, then we’ve estimated that the total cost of the project for the district would be around $445,000,” said Lynne Bulluck, Chief Technology Officer. “That also would allow us to reallocate that excess amount that was budgeted for the fiber project to other district needs that can be supported through ESSER funding.
The tentative start date for installation is July 1, which corresponds with the beginning of the E-Rate funding year.
Other action items approved by trustees included:
• Debt transparency annual report;
• Resolution allowing the staff to receive the regular rate of pay for the two days missed due to winter weather conditions Feb. 3 and 4;
• Consent agenda, which included minutes of the previous board meeting and miscellaneous staff reports.
A public hearing was conducted to hear the annual report for the school year 2020-2021.
“This is our opportunity to let the public know what we have available. They are all required documents that the state gives us and when we compile all these different things, this is what it looks like,” said presenter Lisa Cox, displaying a binder several inches thick.
Cox presented an overview, describing the seven sections of the overall document..
The information will be posted to the district’s website, jisd.org, under the Parents & Students tab, where one will find an Accountability & Assessments link. That link will contain a list of various reports and the Annual TAPR Report 2020-2021 will be posted there.
The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees regularly meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Administration Building, 800 College Ave.
