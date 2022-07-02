The Jacksonville Independent School Board recognized four high school students at the June 27 meeting.
Aiden Gay, Ella Gumney and Haley George were acknowledged for their performance at State UIL competitions. Gay earned second place in the shot put event in track and field. George and Gumney each earned distinctions in journalism events. George obtained third in Feature Writing, while Gumney finished fourth in Headline Writing.
Ty Chandler was not present at the meeting, but was recognized as Area 9 FFA President.
Information was presented regarding several applications for federal grants. These included Title 1, Title II, Title III, Title IV, Title V, IDEA, IDEA-B, Carl Perkins, for the period of August 2022 through September 2023. Applications will be made for ESSER II and ESSER III federal funds for August 2020 through September 2024.
Titles I through V are funds specified for programs for low income or disadvantaged students or for specific areas of educational improvement.
IDEA funds are intended for early intervention programs and special education services. IDEA-B also supports special education and related services. Carl Perkins funds are meant for the improvement of career and technical education programs.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II and III were authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act and American Rescue Plan Act, respectively. ESSER funds address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on students.
Trustees approved the 2022-2023 compensation plan which applies to all work schedules beginning on or after July 1, 2022.
Brad Stewart, Sara Gill, Lisa Cox, Nicole Fontenot, Stacey Porter and Chief Bill Avera were appointed to the district’s Safe and Supportive School Program Team. The SSSP is required by Texas Education Code and is intended to address school climate, assesses threats and prepare for crisis response.
The consent agenda was also approved by the board and included past meeting minutes and various staff reports.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, at the Administration Office, 800 College Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.