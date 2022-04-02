The Jacksonville Independent School District board of trustees approved the hire of a new Middle School Principal. Lisa Schwartz was unanimously approved to replace principal Patsy Whitaker, who is retiring after 35 years in education.
The board recognized Choir Director Tiffany Hammock, who presented All-State Choir Member Alexis Mendoza-Sanchez. This is his second year to achieve the honor of being named to the All-State Choir.
“Alexis is also a member of the varsity tennis team, NHS, student council, Key Club and National Honor Society,” Hammock said. “And, as of today, top 10% of his class.”
Hammock listed Mendoza-Sanchez’ accomplishments throughout his six years in Jacksonville choir programs.
“It was so exciting when Alexis made the 2021 TMEA All-State Choir, but unfortunately he did not get to perform at the All-State concert because TMEA canceled the 2021 in-person convention and concert,” Hammock said. “Thankfully, through hard work and self-discipline, Alexis made the 2022 TMEA All-State Tenor-Bass Choir. He did get to go to San Antonio this past February and rehearse and perform with the All-State Choir.”
Mendoza-Sanchez plans to attend college and become a choir director.
“I would like to personally thank him for his drive, hard work and dedication to excellence in musicianship. It’s been a privilege to teach him and watch him grow as a musician,” Hammock said.
The board acknowledged Kala Moore, one of seven individuals to earn the Texas Association of School Business Officials RISE award. This award recognizes a person whose early accomplishments, within their career and TASBO, distinguishes them as future leaders in the profession. Moore serves as Chief Human Resources Officer for JISD.
In action items, trustees approved:
• Certification of unopposed candidates, declaring Jeff Horton elected to Place 1 and Matthew Leinback elected to Place 2;
• The cancellation of the May 7 election;
• Adoption of the 2022-2023 textbook selection, in paper and digital formats, for P.E. and Health;
• A Memorandum of Understanding with Tyler Junior College for the 2022-2023 dual credit program and college preparatory mathematics and English;
• Certification that JISD will use the 2022-2023 instructional allotment to satisfy 100% of Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum;
• A change of summer board meeting dates to July 25 and August 30, to avoid scheduling conflicts;
• Certification of Superintendent Brad Stewart as district representative to the Region VII Advisory Committee for 2022-2023;
• An easement right of way to relocate electrical services on the Jacksonville ISD property located on Hwy 175, if it becomes necessary; and
• The consent agenda.
Jacksonville school board meetings are regularly scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
