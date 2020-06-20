The Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday, June 22, at the dstrict administration building, 800 College Ave.
The meeting kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a closed sessiom. Action, if any, will be taken when the board meets in open session, which follows at 6:30 p.m.
According to the meeting agenda the board will:
• Consider authorizing walls 2020-21 contracts or work schedules, beginning on or after July 1, 2020, be paid the salary as established in the 2020-21 compensation plan to be adopted at a later date;
• Consider authorizing Dr. Chad Kelly, JISD superintendent, to spend up to $500,000 on instructional technology; and
• Consider approval of a consent agenda that includes minutes from the May 11 regular meeting and the May 15 and July 9 special board meetings; investment, finance, current amended budget and quarterly work reports; and, if needed, tax refund requests for more than $500 and donations of $1,000 and more.
During Monday's meeting, the board also will discuss the 2020-21 budget progress and introduced the one hundred percent free breakfast and lunch program for all JISD students
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.