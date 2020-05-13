Members of the Jacksonville ISD school board will meet May 15 to discuss a potential refunding of a bond that allows for interest cost-savings, according to a special meeting agenda.
They will convene at 3 p.m. Friday at the district administration building, 800 College Avenue.
Following their discussion about the Series 2011 Bonds and about delegating authority to the administration to complete the process, the board is expected to vote on an order that establishes parameters for the refunding, the agenda stated.
