Jacksonville Independent School District officials announced that the district received a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system. The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of Jacksonville ISD’s financial management and reporting system.
This is the 18th year of School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas), a financial accountability system for Texas school districts developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5, 83rd Texas Legislature, Regular Session, 2013. The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
“We are very pleased with Jacksonville ISD’s School FIRST rating,” said Jacksonville ISD CFO, Luke Ocker. “This rating shows that Jacksonville’s schools are accountable not only for student learning, but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently.”
JISD Superintendent, Mr. Brad Stewart also commented.
“Once again, we are pleased to see a superior FIRST rating for Jacksonville ISD. This district has a long history of exceptional financial management, and we are proud to continue that legacy under Mr. Ocker,” he said.
The Texas Education Agency assigned one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being “A” for “Superior Achievement,” followed by “B” for “Above-Standard Achievement,” “C” for “Standard Achievement” and “F” for “Substandard Achievement.”
Jacksonville ISD has achieved the highest rating every year since FIRST was implemented.
