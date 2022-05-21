Judge Paul Mascot administered the oath of office to re-elected board members Jeff Horton and Matthew Leinback. During reorganization of the board, Vice President Todd Travis was elected president, Matt Leinback was chosen as Vice President and Dean Dublin was re-elected to serve as secretary.
A number of sixth-grade UIL participants, representing the 60-plus student competitors, were presented to the board. The group finished third as a whole. Six teams placed and 27 individuals placed in the competition. The team awards included first in Dictionary Skills and Music Memory, second in Art and Number Sense, and third in Math and Social Studies.
Also recognized were 25 retiring teachers and staff members. Together, the retirees represented 660 years in public education.
Board members received a report on anticipated summer maintenance projects, which spanned several campuses. An update on the GPS bus system was also received. The system will allow buses to be tracked in real time and allow the district to create more efficient routes. Parents will be given access through an app connected to the system, secured with user name and password.
The board authorized the engagement of Patillo Brown & Hill as the external auditors for the district’s 2021-2022 financial audit.
The 2022-2023 district dress code was adopted with no changes from the 2021-2022 rules.
The consent agenda was adopted in whole, including the minutes of the previous meeting and various staff reports.
The Jacksonville ISD board of trustees regularly meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Administration Building, 800 College Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.