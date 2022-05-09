The Texas Department of Agriculture Summer Nutrition Program is offered statewide by local sponsors who operate sites where children up to 18 years old can get meals at no charge. The service is open to all children, regardless of income. People who are over age 18 and enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities can also receive meals at no charge.
Once again this summer, many of the sites that serve meals at no charge are being sponsored by school districts, local government agencies, churches and other private non-profit groups. The sites are located in areas where more than 50% of the children are eligible for free or reduced-priced meals under the National School Lunch Program.
More than 2,000 summer food meal sites across Texas are expected to be in operation in places such as recreational centers, schools, parks, churches, day camps and community centers. Many of the sties will offer recreational activities for children, as well as meals at no charge.
The Jacksonville Independent School District is participating in the summer food program and will supply free meals at the following locations during the specified days and times.
• West Side Elementary, 1105 College Avenue
Monday-Thursday, June 2-30
◦ 7-8 a.m., Breakfast
◦ 11:30-12:30 p.m., Lunch
• High School, 1210 Corinth Road
Monday-Thursday, June 6-24
◦ 7:30-8:15 a.m., Breakfast
◦ 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m., Lunch
Monday-Thursday, June 6-24
◦ 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Lunch only
Monday-Thursday, July 11-24
◦ 7:30-8:15 a.m., Breakfast
◦ 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m., Lunch
The most up-to-date information on Summer Food meal sites and hours of operation are available statewide by calling 211.
For more details on the Summer Food Program, visit summerfood.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.