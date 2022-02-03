The Jacksonville Independent School District has announced schools will be closed Friday, Feb. 4.
Although most roads should be drivable, the decision was made due to the fact that bridges, as well as rural and F.M. roads may not be navigable.
“Our primary focus remains the safety and security of students and staff; out of an abundance of caution and unpredictable temperatures, we will close Friday, Feb. 4 and reopen on Monday, Feb. 7,” read part of the post on the district’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.