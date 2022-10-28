Jacksonville Senior Night events postponed, game still set to be played

All Senior Night activities that were scheduled to take place prior to kick-off of Friday's football game between Jacksonville and visiting Lindale have been postponed, according to Grace Traylor, Jacksonville Independent School District Public Information Officer.
Traylor said that all seniors that were scheduled to be recognized tonight will be honored in a fitting way in the future.
The District 9-4A-I contest between the Indians and the Eagless will get under way at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
