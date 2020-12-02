Clyde
Age: two-year-old
About: Retriever mix
Interests: Loves to run and be outside, plays well with female dogs
Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena St.
Time: Anytime between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday
Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand).
