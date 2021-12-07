Name: Banana
Age: Approximately one-year old
Breed: Suspected as being a mixed Australian Kelpie, a very unique breed of cattle dog
About: Banana arrived at the shelter in May of 2021 and is in need of a home. She was evaluated just last week and determined to be in great health. She is current on vaccinations.
Likes: Banana is great with other dogs, loves to play fetch and knows commands for sit and lay down. She would be a great fit with a family that wants a medium to large dog that loves to play and run.
Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street
Time: Between 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment on Saturday.
Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand). For more information, contact the Jacksonville Animal Shelter by calling 903-586-7387.
