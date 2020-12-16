Ava.jpg

Name: Ava

Age: one-year-old

About: unaltered, female German Shepherd mix

Interests: Loves to run and play outside and plays will with other dogs.

Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena St.

Time: Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday

Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand).

