Name: Blue

Age: Three-year-old male

About: This dog is a large, unaltered, mixed breed.

Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street

Tie: Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday

Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand).

