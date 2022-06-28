Name: Dixie
Age: A little over a year old
Breed: Female red heeler
About: Dixie was returned by the adopter as the living arrangements were not right for her. Dixie is very sweet and is learning new things everyday, like sit and heel.
Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena Street
Time: Between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment on Saturday.
Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand). For more information, contact the Jacksonville Animal Shelter by calling 903-586-7387.
