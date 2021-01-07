Name: Lincoln
Age: one-year-old male
About: Retriever/Lab mix
Interests: Very gentle and sweet with people and other animals.
Can meet up: Jacksonville Animal Shelter, 208 E. Tena St.
Time: Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday
Can’t adopt immediately? Please consider a donation to the Jacksonville Animal Shelter, which is in need of items such as puppy pads, dog/puppy food (Pedigree brand only), dog toys (not stuffed), cat/kitten food (any brand) and cat litter (any brand).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.